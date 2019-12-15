Laura Vicuna School, Għasri, hosted a three-day Erasmusplus seminar as part of the ‘Tell us a Story’ pro­ject co-financed by the EU. Its objective is to increase interest in storytelling. The two-year project is aimed at using storytelling in all age groups, from kindergarten up to Year 6. During the seminar various presentations and workshops were held. Schools were given the opportunity to highlight the advantages being experienced through storytelling within their education process and also to share innovative ideas within the ambit of storytelling.

Presentations were made by Sr Alexandra Chircop (pastoral care service manager), Natalie Lombardi Calleja (digital literacy), Fiona Galea and Sharon Naudi (literacy support teachers), Jeanette Galea Soler and Claire McElhatton (autism support teachers) and Ylenia M. Xuereb (head of department, numeracy).

It was attended by students from the local and overseas schools taking part in the project, including Laura Vicuna, Għasri; Our Lady Immaculate, Ħamrun; St Francis, Birkirkara; St George’s Primary, Liverpool, UK; and I C Ghandi Primary, Florence, Italy.