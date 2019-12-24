Heritage Malta is inviting students aged five to 10, who have the Heritage Malta Passport, to participate in a series of workshops of animated stories being held on Friday (December 27) and on January 3.

Entitled ‘Tell me a story’, the workshops will transport the young audience to other, fantastical times.

During the storytelling experience, which will be delivered by the Lignin Team, the children will be invited not only to listen to the narratives but also to get involved by making various sound effects and also by sharing their own stories.

The chosen stories will have a Christmas theme. A different story is told per session.

A small gift will be given to each participant.

The events are being held at the National Museum of Archaeology in Republic Street, Valletta. Friday's session starts at 11am and that of January 3 at 10am.

Tickets may be obtained from Heritage Malta sites and museums, and online. For more information, e-mail passport@heritagemalta.org or call 2395 4360.