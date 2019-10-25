The Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability, in collaboration with the Swieqi local council, is tomorrow organising a storytelling workshop as part of the Active Citizen Education Programme (ACE).

With the participation of an expert practitioner, the workshop intends to reveal the experiences of the local migrant community through storytelling techniques.

A number of migrants and Maltese nationals will come together to explore what home and being a migrant mean in this locality, in Malta and in the world. Through the workshop, participants will better understand the terms ‘migration’, ‘social inclusion’ and ‘integration’; and realise how to make a migrant feel welcome in the local community.

The workshop will be held tomorrow between 9am and noon at the Swieqi local council. Locals and migrants are invited to attend the workshop.