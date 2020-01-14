A young Tunisian who tried to escape from Malta by stowing away on a cargo ship, has ended up in jail.

Sami Salim, 23, was found hiding on the ship on Monday and taken to court on Tuesday.

The charges included having escaped from the Initial Reception Centre and thus having illegally entered Malta.

The young man sobbed in court as he pleaded guilty.

“He doesn’t have the face of a criminal,” legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech told the court when making submissions on punishment.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri declared him guilty and condemned him to a 6-month effective jail term.

Immigration Officer Inspector Frankie Sammut prosecuted.