A stowaway who hid in a plane's undercarriage has died after falling into the garden of a house in London.

The man fell from a Kenya Airways wheel well as the plane was preparing to land at Heathrow airport.

The grim discovery was made on Sunday afternoon.

The man is believed to have been in the bitterly cold wheel well for nine hours, the flight having started in Nairobi.

"A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment once the plane landed," police said.