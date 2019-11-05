Valletta's Strait Street will host a series of tailor-made events during 2020 after the Valletta Cultural Agency (VCA) renewed its commitment to the street for the year to come.

The Strada Stretta Concept is under the direction of Prof. Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci, who has been tasked with reviviving the iconic street while still keeping to the history of the place.

At the launch of the Strada Stretta Concept, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said “Through the Valletta Cultural Agency, we are able to provide more high quality events in our vibrant capital city which has become a cultural hub over the past couple of years. This is possible thanks to carefully thought-out strategies which aim to provide our society with cultural and artistic events all year round.”

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef and Strada Stretta Concept coordinator Nikki Petroni at the Strada Stretta Concept launch for 2020. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Valletta Cultural Agency chairman Jason Micallef said that the Strada Stretta programme "will continue to contribute to this iconic street’s cultural life; a street which has so much character, entertainment and history to offer in Valletta.

“The Strada Stretta Concept began as a Valletta 2018 project; therefore, its continuity is an integral part of the European Capital of Culture’s legacy which is being kept alive by the VCA.”

The 2020 programme will see events of diverse nature, including artistic exhibitions, theatre productions, seminars, talks, street theatre, night events, literature events and opera.

On Wednesday, for example, as part of the programme of 2019, there will be Macabaret, an event at bar The Thirsty Lawyer combining cabaret with history and magic.

Strada Stretta Concept coordinator Nikki Petroni said that the project would build on the history and character of Strait Street.

"For the November event, death has to come into the picture, but with a difference. Magic, death and the macabre will be the central elements of Strada Stretta’s Macabaret," he explained.