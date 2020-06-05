The whole economy is going through a significant shift and one area that is constantly under scrutiny and focus is the quality of customer support offered by businesses. The need to strike a balance between providing top support and maximising returns has never been as relevant as now. Add to this the need for 24/7 support, across multiple languages, and the challenge is real. This is creating a growing need for companies to adopt technologies which optimise efficiency while protecting profit margins and managing costs.

BMIT Technologies and EBO.ai have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow BMIT Technologies to offer an effective and innovative customer support tool developed by EBO.ai to its customers worldwide. The initial focus of this partnership will be online gaming customers. The primary objective of the BMIT Technologies CX Virtual Agent is to automate the very notion of customer service. In the process, it also improves customer onboarding, KYC (know your customer) processes, responsible gaming and marketing.

Whereas EBO.ai builds and operates AI technology that empowers businesses by transforming the way they connect with customers, BMIT Technologies will be channelling this technology to its customers and help them unlock the endless power of AI.

“At BMIT Technologies, we pride ourselves in offering the best technology solutions to our customers. Our solutions are built on a resilient infrastructure and supported by the right set-up, a highly experienced team, as well as innovative thinking. We are very proud to partner with EBO.ai. Their specialism in the world of AI and commitment to excellence and innovation, is in line with our business philosophy and portfolio objectives,” said Ing. Christian Sammut, CEO of BMIT Technologies.

Gege Gatt, CEO of EBO.ai added: “We are extremely excited about the partnership with BMIT Technologies which has established itself as a market-leader and a true catalyst of digital transformation. At EBO, we believe in technology innovation and most importantly, providing customers with the right AI solutions to help them scale quickly and sustainably. Our partnership with BMIT Technologies will help us offer advanced virtual agents to a much wider audience, starting from online gaming. The Virtual Agent will help platforms tackle traditional challenges in the iGaming sector. Virtual Agents take the pressure off Customer Support agents and allows them to focus on the processes and business aspects which add value to the company’s value proposition. It’s about letting agents deal with the real problems thus reaching new heights in efficiency levels.”

BMIT Technologies CX Virtual Agent is consultative in nature and once a company’s unique context and problems have been identified, discussed and understood, the product creates a rich data set built on conversations and dialogues with customers across all communication channels such as Webchat, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

The product offers continuous improvement every week. Supporting over 80 languages, the CX Virtual Agent can cross-sell, upsell, detect churn and act accordingly while retaining the capability to handover to humans at any point.

Its data and analytics capabilities are set to provide businesses with the rich data they constantly seek to improve their products and their marketing initiatives.