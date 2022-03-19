Strategies were urgently needed to mitigate the impact of climate change on health, agriculture, and other sectors, Malta’s Green Party warned on Saturday.

Addressing the press, ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo, said the political discourse on climate change has so far concentrated on reducing carbon emissions.

In the meantime, the climate was already changing and it would take time for adaptation measures to have an impact, provided they were implemented, Cacopardo pointed out.

The Mediterranean region is warming 20% faster than the global average and this has a considerable impact on our quality of life, he underlined.

A number of sectors will be gradually impacted by the tropicalisation of our climate, and there was urgent need for a clear strategy to cope with the changes, he said.

To begin with, rainwater harvesting needed to be properly addressed to enable us to harvest more rainwater instead of dumping it into the sea, directly or through the public sewer, he underlined.

“The Water Services Corporation and the Planning Authority need to ensure that water cisterns are provided in all new developments in line with development permits,” he said.

With rainfall on the decrease, a lack of adequate water harvesting would have dire impacts on agriculture, already strained by the impact of temperature increase on crops, he explained.

“All over the Mediterranean agriculture is the largest user of water,” he pointed out.

Increased coastal protection was also crucial, he added, especially since the Mediterranean mean sea level had risen by 60mm over the past twenty years.

He said by the end of the century mean sea levels could rise much further with estimates varying between 430 and 840 mm, although this could be substantially higher in case of ice-sheet destabilisation.

“As an island it is crucial to address coastal protection, even in view of the fact that most of our tourism infrastructure lies along the coast,” he said.

Warmer temperatures would also result in a heightened exposure to disease, putting additional strains on our health services which had to be adequately planned for, Cacopardo continued.

The elderly and vulnerable persons would be among the hardest hit, he said.

“We are fully confident that the National Health Service can address this challenge. However it requires more resources and a clear strategy,” he pointed out.