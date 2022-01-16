In my opinion the triplets, as I am calling them, are fundamental. In general, when we hear these three words our thoughts go immediately to business issues.

When entrepreneurs plan their business objectives their ultimate goal is to be unique and different from competition.

Winning in the business world is an objective, whether winning market share or winning customers. In sports, winning is also the goal, whether it is winning the championship or improving on past performances. In today’s article we will briefly look at the first of these three important aspects, strategy, and eventually cover the other two in the next two writeups.

Strategy

Strategy is open to different interpretations and it has become one of the most misused words and concepts.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta