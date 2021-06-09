A national strategy on the rights of disabled persons was formally launched for public consultation on Wednesday.

The strategy, “Freedom to Live”, Malta’s 2021-2030 National Strategy on the Rights of Disabled Persons (see pdf link below), was launched by Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli. It was developed by the Office for Disability Issues (ODI) within the Office of the Permanent Secretary through a working group made up of key experts over the past years.

ODI representative Alistair de Gaetano said the strategy is made up of 13 objectives each containing a number of actions linked to specific timeframes for implementation.

The objectives follow on from the topics covered in Malta’s 2014 National Policy on the Rights of Persons with Disability and address key issues necessary to ensure the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) at a domestic level, with particular attention being paid to Malta’s particularities, strengths and key challenges.

Farrugia Portelli emphasised that, aside from mirroring international obligations binding Malta, the objectives are linked to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), scheduled to be achieved by 2030, the end year also intentionally selected for Malta’s strategy.

One principal element emphasised by the strategy is the requirement that disabled persons be the key drivers behind it, in line with the UNCRPD mantra of "Nothing About Us, Without Us", while delivering on the promise of Agenda 2030, the United Nations document responsible for the SDGs, to "Leave No One Behind".

Interested entities and members of the public are invited to take part in the consultation that will run until July 7.

Online consultation forms are available in Maltese and English here.

Attached files The proposed strategy.