For the table tennis clan, it was a night of bittersweet emotions amid the joy of the women’s doubles title and the pain of seeing the boys falling at the last hurdle.

Renata Strbikova and Camella Iacob combined perfectly yesterday to beat Luxembourg 3-2 in an intense doubles competition at the University Pavillion.

However, their male counterparts failed in their bid to make it a doubles double but still finished the day with a worthy runners-up after going down to Luxembourg in the gold medal match.

Both teams were in a class of their own in the group phase. Strbikova and Iacob opened up with a clear-cut 3-0 win over Iceland and then wrapped up commitments with 3-1 win against Luxembourg to top the qualifying group on maximum points.

