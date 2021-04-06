The street-corner statue of Saint George slaying the dragon in Triq Il-Librerija, Victoria, is being restored through funds the Victoria council will be receiving from EcoGozo. The devotional stone statue, known as San Ġorg tal-Ħagar, by Gozitan sculptor Ġużeppi Agius (il-Brejbex), dates back to 1925.

The statue replaced another one of Saint George, which was shifted to a site opposite the Dominican Sisters’ convent in Victoria.