Pinoy

Is-Suq tal-Belt

Merchants Street

Valletta

Tel: 2124 0349

Food: 7/10

Service: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Overall: 8/10

I don’t like swinging the term ‘foodie’ around because it comes with a connotation that makes my skin crawl for some reason. Let’s say I consider myself to be somewhat of an above par, well-versed, culinary enthusiast.

My love for food has always been an intrinsic part of me, no matter how uneducated my palate was at any given time. I remember being enamoured by spaghetti carbonara from the moment I set eyes on the bowl as it was placed in front of five-year-old me. My mother used to make it with whole eggs, back-bacon, kefalotiri cheese and, dare I say it, the occasional splash of cream. On special occasions, she would toss in a few mushrooms and we would always top it off with fresh parsley. And I absolutely loved it.

I know. I know. I get the sweats writing that myself these days.

But to an uneducated palate, that tasted good to me. As time went by I learned the ropes, tasted new things and experimented with food like it was going out of fashion. I upgraded to pancetta and Parmesan cheese. I separated my eggs and used only the yolks, dumping the whites along with the cream. It tasted even better.

These days, with the cornucopia of knowledge readily available at our disposal, I take things a step further. Guanciale is now extremely easy to source at any supermarket, I toast off my crushed black pepper, I only use Pecorino Romano, I stick in egg yolks but keep the whites for other dishes (egg white omelettes or meringues, waste not want not people) and, most crucially, I reserve some of the pasta water to create the creaminess the dish needs, without the need for dairy to intervene.

Anyone who knows me knows that I am fiercely proud of my ability to whip together the ‘perfect’ carbonara in 15 minutes. But this dish has been decades in the making and has only been perfected because of diligent trial, error and research. Exposure to TV cooking and food channels led me away from the Italian food I was surrounded by growing up and exposed me to a literal world of food I had never experienced. I discovered my love of Asian cuisine and there’s been no looking back since.

Pinoy offers what seems like authentic Filipino fare, home made and rough around the edges

When I heard that Pinoy Street Food had set up shop in Valletta, I knew I had to try it. And not because I particularly like Filipino food. Truth be told, I’ve never been exposed to it which is what excited me about the prospect of eating here in the first place. I set about doing some research before I made my way in to see what I was to expect.

My initial results showed me that Filipino food is considered quite ‘adventurous’. This is the country that brought us Balut after all; and if you don’t know what that is and are faint of stomach, do not look it up. In brief though, Balut is a developing duck embryo that has been boiled and is eaten bird and all. Yeah, that’s a delicacy in some places. But I am also quite the adventurous eater and never one to judge, so having tasted Balut on the streets of Vietnam, I figured if I could enjoy that (and oddly enjoy it I did), I would be ready for anything.

The first thing I notice about Pinoy Street Food’s menu is they are acutely aware of their own reputation. Their dishes are all given a rating of Beginner, Intermediate or Expert. To some, a helpful guide, to others an open challenge. We ordered a fair spread across the board and took a seat. I have to say, the servers at the counter were extremely helpful and friendly, made pleasant conversation and handled my butchery of their language pronunciation with aplomb. I had to dock a few points due to the fact that firstly, they were out of a few dishes and secondly, they should have told us we had ordered way too much food.

You may argue that the fault lies on our heads and that their job is to sell, but we were not prepared for the portion sizes these guys dish out. Food was going to waste here and they should have maybe known better.

We started off with the Kinilaw; a tuna ceviche. The fish was of excellent quality and the acidic dressing and freshness of the cucumbers made every bite perfectly enjoyable. My only criteria here is that the tuna was cut into very large chunks and made for an awkward mouthful from time to time.

As a second course we got the Sinigang pork broth and a Siopao (steamed bun). The bun was perfect and I was taken back to the streets of Hong Kong where I first got to sample the sweet and savoury dough. The broth however was a massive letdown. It is described as a tamarind broth, but I got none of that sweet or sourness that I associate with the pod. This was more of a vegetable soup I would expect to find bubbling away at some grandmother’s house with the occasional chunk of boiled pork bobbing about. It lacked any sort of depth of flavour and the cauldron it was served in could easily feed four.

We set the broth aside mostly untouched and prepared ourselves for the mains. I’d seen Chicken Adobo on countless channels and shows and I didn’t know what to expect. I doubt the traditional dish was drowned in as much soy sauce as this was, but it was almost unpalatable.

The Sisig on the other hand was the most interesting dish of the day. It is basically a pig head mishmash that has been braised, grilled, stir- fried and finished on a sizzling dish. The mixture of cheek, snout, ears and other unidentifiable bits and bobs are then topped off with a raw egg which you whisk into the mixture to create a dish that had me on the fence throughout.

The texture was very strange in my mouth, and the flavour would sometimes take me by surprise. The only word that kept coming to mind was ‘Porky’. It is very…. Porky? We finished most of the plate off and I still don’t understand if I enjoyed the dish or not, but it clearly did something for me to have put such a dent in it, as well as the ridiculous amount of rice that came with the mains.

We finished the meal off with our traditional “Oh god what have we done?” dessert order. A couple of orders of Turon, a banana and jackfruit stuffed sweet spring roll. I’m glad we ended on such a high note. The caramel was taken as far as it could go, seconds away from burning which I absolutely loved. The spring roll was crisp and flakey, the fruit sweet and the ice cream a perfect accompaniment. Great way to end.

Overall, this was a great experience. Pinoy offers what seems like authentic Filipino fare, homemade and rough around the edges. Did I not like a few things as much because they were new to me? Possibly. But that’s the beauty of new experiences. Much like my carbonara, I hope to take this as a starting point and set off running. And it’s only by eating more of it that I can piece together a flavour profile that can cater to or improve my palate. I encourage you to do the same and Pinoy Street Food is a great place to start.