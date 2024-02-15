A Valletta street performer was on Thursday placed on probation and fined €850 after he admitted to spitting at police officers responding to nuisance complaints.

Pablo Enrique, 43, from Argentina appeared before Magistrate Ian Farrugia accused of violently resisting two police officers, insulting and threatening them while they were carrying out their official duties, as well as disobeying their legitimate orders and breaching the peace.

He was also accused of making a public nuisance of himself as a street artist, by making excessive noise.

Prosecuting inspectors Gabriel Micallef and Jeffrey Rizzo told the court that the Valletta police station often received complaints whenever he performed.

They said police officers had approached Enrique three times, due to reports that he was annoying and disturbing residents and office workers.

However, instead of complying with the orders he was given, Enrique insulted them.

After he ignored a police sergeant’s warnings and continued to perform, officers moved in to arrest him.

However, Enrique violently resisted arrest, leading the police to hold him down.

During the scuffle, the accused spat in the sergeant’s face.

Enrique pleaded guilty to the charges.

Legal aid lawyer Mario Caruana told the court this was the result of an unfortunate incident and a misunderstanding caused by the language barrier.

He said his client was sorry for having spat at the officer.

Magistrate Farrugia placed Enrique on probation for two years and ordered him to pay a fine of €850.