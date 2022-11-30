The fun yet educational Street Smart project is once again driving its road safety message to children attending primary schools across Malta and Gozo. Fundación Mapfre, in collaboration with Malta Public Transport is launching yet another innovative educational initiative aiming at teaching young children how to be safe on the road through three interactive video clips, which are further split into 25 steps, that can be watched in class at the chosen pace of the teacher.

Speaking at the launch held at San Anton School, Javier. Moreno, CEO at Mapfre Middlesea and local representative of Fundación Mapfre in Malta said: “We are very pleased that over the years Fundación Mapfre has been supporting this project which has reached thousands of students of various ages across the country. Both road and transport safety are crucial and more important than ever considering the large amount of vehicles we have on our roads. We believe that the unique way in which these lessons are delivered by this project will help these young children be more aware about safety and will also deliver a memorable experience for the children.”

Konrad Pulé, general manager at Malta Public Transport, noted that, “As a company that provides a service to the public, we feel that initiatives such as Street Smart which promote education and good practice about road awareness, align perfectly with our commitment to keeping safety as a priority at all times. Children can be a catalyst for change, especially when considering the enthusiasm by which they recount the lessons they learn at school with their family members helping to spread the awareness even further. We also want to take the opportunity to thank all the children who participated in the production, as well as their parents for their cooperation.”

The educational videos, which are available in the English language, are aimed at young children, aged between four and eight. These videos follow Safety Sue’s journey across the Street Smart game board, together with a diverse group of children, as they learn about different topics related to road safety. The topics include following traffic signs, being safe as a pedestrian and use of pedestrian traffic lights, being safe as a passenger in a car and the importance of wearing a seat belt, being safe as a passenger on the bus and as a cyclist on the road; being safe whilst walking and travelling with animals, and potential distractions such as use of mobile devices. Cast members include Leah Mifsud as Safety Sue, young singers Ike and Kaya as DJ and Inspector Ines, and many more young talented students from Stagecoach Malta. The video was produced by StageIt Malta in collaboration with Malta Public Transport and Fundación Mapfre.

Interested primary schools are being invited to register through this link or by sending an email to colea@publictransport.com.mt. Participating schools will receive a soft copy of the worksheet pack together with the link to the videos. Teachers of students who would have watched all three videos can request Street Smart certificates to presented to the children, together with a small gift as a memento of the Street Smart journey. Registrations are being offered free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.