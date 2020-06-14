It might have been cleaning the street, but it surely was polluting the air.

A mechanical street sweeper was leaving such a ridiculous dust cloud behind as it cleaned the road on Sunday that a couple of police officers who happened to be driving by just had to stop and take action.

The truck was photographed Aldo Moro Street in Marsa at around 9.45am.

It is not known what action, if any, was taken against the truck operator.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli