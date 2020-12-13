StreetHR has recently held another successful HR GIG which once again brought together the major players in the local business and HR community, in a practical and informal hybrid workshop. The event took place at The Xara Lodge on December 3 and was transmitted live to an online audience.

Hosted by Clare Agius, the speakers included Perit David Xuereb, president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, who focused on issues related to the development of industry before and after COVID-19 and the opportunities that follow. Xuereb focused on the bigger picture of empowerment and the effect of empowerment on the industry of today and tomorrow.

Another keynote speech was delivered by Fiona Captur, chief executive officer at the Junior Achievement – Young Enterprise (JAYE). In her intervention, Captur gave the audience an outlook on the future development and the effect of change from a skills, technology and learning point of view. The concept of empowering our young generations to create a sustainable future was put at light together with challenging views of the status quo and the need to take immediate actions to address visible gaps going forward.

One interesting concept was the discussion of the management role in the current pandemic

The audience was kept immersed in the subject through a high-level panel discussion that was facilitated by Michelle Seguna, HR director at Westin Dragonara. The panel consisted of Maria Bartolo Zahra, managing director at SurgeAdvisory; Marcel Cassar, chief executive officer of APS Bank plc; Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent of Public Health; and Catherine Calleja, managing director at Atlas Healthcare Insurance.

The discussion touched upon a number of key factors ranging from the causes of financial strains on businesses and the highly-impacted industries, issues related to people’s stress levels and the management of anxieties caused by the pandemic, performance management and results, empowerment of young people, leadership styles and more. One interesting concept was the discussion of the management role in the current pandemic and the panel questioned whether we should only blame COVID-19 for certain failures that could also be attributed to bad management decisions.

The event also kept the tradition of delivering an element of fun and well-being to both sets of audiences. Outdoor Living Malta delivered an interactive energiser engaging all delegates together in a fun and relaxing way while drinks and refreshments were served at the hall and/or delivered to everyone’s homes to ensure that people joining remotely were also treated and engaged in the best way possible. Mark Rapa delivered live guitar classical music to blend the safe and unique atmosphere at the hall with an element of relaxation and positivity.

In his introduction speech, Joseph Farrugia, founder and director of StreetHR, stressed the importance for businesses to keep reaching out to each other to seek ways of adding value, generate more work and empower each other. He also announced StreetHR’s rebranding on its fifth year anniversary since its launch in 2015. The rebranding consisted of a deep dive exercise for the brand to reshape itself, its services and its promise, in line with the ever-changing market needs and support needed.

Redorange, the creative partners of HR GIG 5, were entrusted to support this rebranding programme.

The event was sponsored by Malta International Airport, Outdoor Living, Atlas Healthcare, Nectar, Computime Group, Kinnie and Franks. Drop StreetHR a line on info@streethr.com.mt to keep updated on their next event.