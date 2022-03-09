The maritime sector, which accounts for 14 per cent of Malta’s GDP, is crucial for an island economy such as Malta. The upcoming general elections can be a catalyst for a series of improvements that could make this sector more robust and competitive.

The Maritime Cooperative Network, within the Malta Cooperative Federation, has launched its elections proposals with a view to provide legislators with an opportunity to discuss maritime issues with professionals working directly in this sector.

The network consists of the following cooperatives: Comino Ferries Cooperative Ltd, Malta Boatmen and Mooring Services Cooperative Ltd, Malta Maritime Pilots Cooperative Ltd, Malta Mooring Masters Cooperative Ltd, Mediterranean Maritime Research and Training Centre Cooperative Ltd, and Ports Foreman Cooperative Ltd.

The first proposal of the Network is for the appointment of a minister responsible solely for maritime affairs and the blue economy since the industry deserves the highest consideration in government strategies and policies, including at cabinet level.

A demerger of Transport Malta and the creation of a Maritime Authority is also necessary. But equally necessary is that a new Maritime Authority includes within its structures statutory expert and technical groups made of marine and nautical professionals appointed by their respective organisations.

These expert and technical groups, who would receive no remuneration from the authority, would advise the authority on contemporary, evolving and emerging matters and help the authority be ahead of the needs and potential growth of Malta’s maritime industry.

Not enough Maltese students are being made aware of the opportunities that the maritime sector provides

Another clear priority for any government should be the creation of a national maritime strategy which clearly sets out the country’s visions and goals. The strategy should have clear timelines and should be done in full consultation with stakeholders.

Education, research and training entities need to keep up with the industry’s evolving needs. The maritime industry provides lucrative career prospects, however, the country’s education institutions are not producing the required workforce and skill set.

Maritime awareness needs to start from early on in the national curriculum and the Education Ministry should have a dedicated team that works specifically on the needs of the maritime sector. The current situation is that the industry is relying on a foreign workforce since not enough Maltese students are being made aware of the opportunities that the maritime sector provides.

Internationally, Malta’s maritime sector does well. But more can be achieved if a minister dedicated to maritime affairs creates an entity with the purpose of consolidating Malta’s international standing. This should not be a task of the same authority that is also regulating the sector.

Strengthening the maritime sector should be a non-partisan issue and consensus towards this objective should not be difficult to achieve. The Maritime Cooperative Network will keep striving for an open dialogue with anyone who has the interest of the maritime industry at heart.

The full proposals can be found here.

Terence Farrugia is master mariner, harbour pilot and vice president of the Malta Cooperative Federation.