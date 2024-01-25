The introduction of Strength and Conditioning (S&C) is starting to play a pivotal role in enhancing athletic performance across various sports.

Athletes are starting to realise the importance of S&C because it helps them develop physical attributes such as strength, power, endurance and agility.

Fine-tuning these features can elevate the level of an athlete, helping him to reduce the risk of injuries while improving his peak performance.

“The importance of S&C in sports has grown tremendously in recent years. As athletes pursue every possible advantage, S&C provides the foundation for improved performance, injury prevention, and faster recovery,” S&C coach Demi Magrin told the Times of Malta.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com