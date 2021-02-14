On January 20, I sat with my family to watch the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden. Amidst the pomp and circumstance typical of a presidential inauguration, we saw Kamala Harris, the first woman – a woman of colour – ascend to the position of Vice President.

The momentousness of this occasion was not lost on either my daughter or son, as they expressed disbelief that it had taken so long to have a woman rise to the highest ranks of our national leadership. I nodded my head in agreement, tears in my eyes, recognising the importance of that moment not just for the United States but for the world. President Biden’s inauguration signalled a change in how we engage with each other – both at home and abroad.

As the US President’s representative, one of the questions I often get is what the new Biden administration means for the United States’ relationship with Malta. In response to this question, I could list a number of programmes and initiatives from the new administration that will further shape our relationship with Malta and its people. However, the most simple and direct answer to this question is strength. Our already strong bilateral relationship will only continue to grow, strengthen and flourish under our new President and his vision for the United States’ role in the international arena.

The United States and Malta enjoy a strong relationship, based on fundamental shared values like democracy, human rights, rule of law and an entrepreneurial spirit. It is upon this strong foundation that we will build a more robust and col­labo­rative relationship, fo­­cus­ed on the important and critical concerns facing our countries and the world, including climate change, COVID-19, transparency in governance, energy security, economic recovery and security. And we will do so through the multilate­ral institutions and alliances we have founded, built and fostered over the past century.

There is no more pressing issue facing the world right now than the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognising the importance of working together with partners around the world is the only way we can collectively defeat this pandemic, President Biden directed us to rejoin the World Health Organisation on his first day in office. The United States and Malta are now working alongside other international partners to fairly distribute two billion doses of vaccine worldwide by the end of the year.

More locally, we will be working closely with the Maltese government and the business community to tackle not only the health crisis but also its devastating economic impact. We will push for continued growth in the commercial sector, building relationships between Maltese and US companies and advocating for more foreign direct investment. And, as the restrictions on travel are eased, we will work with Malta, the aviation industry and the tourist industry to rebuild and reinvigorate that important sector.

Even as we work together to manage the immediate twin crises of COVID-19 and its economic impact, we can’t neglect another long-term challenge confronting the world: climate change. For years, we have de­vastated the climate and the environment with our actions. It is no longer tenable for us to ignore the damage we caused or fail to counteract the harms we caused. At minimum, we must hold our governments accountable for policies that do not invest in sustainable development.

President Biden set ambitious goals to ensure the United States can meet the urgent demands of the climate crisis, while empowering American workers and businesses to lead a clean energy revolution. The world welcomed the United States rejoining the Paris Agreement – it was the first of many steps in the right direction. When our rejoining formalises on February 19, the United States will again exercise global leadership in addressing the climate crisis. But we cannot do this alone when 85 per cent of global emissions comes from beyond the borders of the United States.

The Maltese people are keenly aware of the issues of climate change that threaten our world. In remarks during the EU foreign ministers virtual meeting with US Special Envoy on Climate Change, John Kerry, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo welcomed our renewed commitment to dialogue and cooperation on climate change. We share Minister Bartolo’s view that the post-pandemic climate strategy must focus on economic growth, clean energy and social justice. Both the United States and Malta recognise that our children and future generations depend on us to get this right.

Since my arrival in Malta, the Maltese people have welcomed me with open hearts, open minds and open arms. My work brings me into contact with people from all walks of life and the Maltese people have been unfailingly warm and generous. I often remark that I feel so at home here in Malta because I recognise so many familiar attributes among the people here as in my home state of Texas – proud and fiercely independent, yet loyal and dependable.

I am thrilled to work with you to tackle some of the world’s thorniest issues because together we are stronger and neither of us can do it alone. The history between our two countries demonstrates the love and respect our people have for one another, our shared sacrifices and shared successes. As always, we are proud to stand united with Malta as we confront the challenges ahead. And, for this, we have the full backing of President Biden’s administration.

Gwendolyn ‘Wendy’ Green is US Chargé d’Affaires.