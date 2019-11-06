Bank of Valletta recently welcomed over 40 new employees within its retail network, thus bringing the total workforce close to the 2,000 mark. The new employees followed an onboarding process which included an intensive training programme, branch experience and on-the-job training.

New employees were welcomed by Ray Debattista, executive, human resources and Geoffrey Ghigo, head, branch network at Bank of Valletta.

A number of other bank professionals gave an introduction to the bank’s operations and the current challenges faced by the bank and other financial institutions locally and abroad.

“We continuously work to improve our operations, policies and processes to become a more effective and efficient institution, thus providing a better service to our customers,” Ghigo said.

“Bank of Valletta is always seeking people with skills and potential to meet ongoing and upcoming challenges in line with its target to be a safer bank while keeping at the forefront of innovation.”

Debattista added that Bank of Valletta is committed to keep investing in its employees by offering upskilling and specialisation opportunities in their respective professional fields for the benefit of the bank’s customers, stakeholders and shareholders.