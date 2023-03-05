To mark this year’s World Consumer Rights Day, which is celebrated internationally on March 15, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority’s Office for Consumer Affairs is organising a half-day conference on the theme ‘Strengthening consumers’ rights in today’s dynamic markets’.

Markets are rapidly and continually evolving, and these changes are not only affecting consumers’ purchasing behaviour but also posing new challenges for consumer protection regulators.

To ensure consumers are well protected irrespective of the way they choose to make their purchases, existing consumer protection rules have recently been amended through the coming into force of a new legal framework – the Modernisation Directive.

By amending four main consumer protection directives, this new legislation imposes additional information requirements on online markets; better regulates price reduction promotions; enhances the right for consumers who subscribe to ‘free’ digital services; and enacts new requirements for ranking and search results, online consumer reviews, personalised pricing and resale of event tickets.

In addition, the new modernised rules levy heftier penalties on traders who do not comply with their legal obligations and consequently cause harm to many European consumers.

The World Consumer Rights Day Conference will be addressed by speakers from the European Commission, Anglia Ruskin University, the University of Malta, the MCCAA, legal experts on consumer affairs, the Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

The speakers will discuss, among others, how this new legal framework better equips consumers to meet the challenges they encounter in today’s evolving markets.

Academics in marketing and consumer psychology will discuss consumer behaviour while shopping online and also how digital marketing techniques are influencing consumers’ purchase choices. The impact of the new rules on both consumers and businesses will also be debated in a panel discussion involving professionals representing consumers’ interests and the business community.

This year’s World Consumer Rights Day conference will be held on Wednesday, March 15 at the Palace Hotel in Sliema.

Attendance is free of charge. To register to attend, visit the MCCAA’s website below or call 2395 2000. Seats are limited, and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, so early registration is advisable.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT