The proposed amendments to the Environment Protection Act currently being discussed in Parliament will help the Environment and Resources Authority improve its transparency and efficiency, while opening more of its decisions to public participation and scrutiny.

They will also strengthen the Authority’s enforcement actions, to continue fulfilling its principal objective – protecting Malta’s unique natural environment, on land at sea.

ERA is the leading authority in environmental legislation, advising government on environmental policy and ensuring its implementation through effective coordination and enforcement, to achieve a better quality of life for everyone.

The inception of ERA was a response to the growing need for a comprehensive regulatory framework that would address environmental concerns and promote sustainable development. With the enactment of the Environment Protection Act in 2016, ERA was officially established, equipped with a broad mandate to protect, conserve and enrich the natural environment of Malta.

The proposed amendments to the Environment Protection Act that started being discussed in Parliament this week are taking place at a propitious time for ERA’s continued development in coming years, as it reorganises its resources to meet the growing demand for environment regulation and protection in a country with a growing economy and an ambitious plan for decarbonisation and increased sustainability. The proposed amendments seek, above all, to enhance transparency in the proceedings of the Authority and to enable effective public engagement by providing opportunities for participation and access to a review procedure.

The proposed amendments will allow for public participation in other ERA Board decisions.

Under current legislation, ERA Board meetings are only open to the public when determining decisions on Environment Impact Assessments and Industrial Emissions Directive permits. Among other changes, the proposed amendments will allow for public participation in other ERA Board decisions as well, including decisions on several other environmental permits.

This development aims to empower the public to actively contribute to environmental decision-making processes, which ERA constantly seeks to achieve through public consultations and the digitalisation of its services.

These amendments to the Environment Protection Act align with ERA’s core values, which prioritise the involvement of the public in environmental matters. By granting the public greater access to the Authority’s proceedings, this amendment will foster a sense of ownership and shared responsibility for environmental preservation. It is everyone’s duty to protect the environment and to assist in the taking of preventive and remedial measures to manage it.

The increase in transparency that will be brought forth by the proposed amendment will augment ERA's commitment to inclusivity and accountability. By inviting public scrutiny and input, the Authority can tap into the collective participation of the Maltese people, ensuring that decisions made reflect the aspirations and concerns of the broader community.

The proposed amendments will also improve ERA’s enforcement of environment protection regulations. If the amendments are passed, ERA will be empowered to issue emergency orders to take direct action to remediate irregularities causing imminent threats to the environment.

ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca

During the first five months of 2023, the Authority has already investigated hundreds of reports from the public, issuing €99,000 in administrative fines for littering, interventions on protected trees, aquaculture and industrial irregularities, coastal environment infringements and other illegalities.

Consolidating ERA’s enforcement actions through the proposed amendments will be an important affirmation and encouragement to the Authority’s scientific, technical and administrative teams, as we maintain our commitment to a better environment in Malta and Gozo.