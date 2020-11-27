The Hyatt Regency Malta has opened its doors onto its all-new 151-room hotel, located in the heart of St Julian’s and designed for the “productivity and peace of mind” of its guests.

Combining modern architecture with Maltese heritage and seamlessly morphing the past and present, it aims to bring calm to the city centre.

The Hyatt Regency brand is based on stress-free stays for local and international guests alike through its personalised and energising experiences, says hotel manager Mark Vella.

Opening in challenging times, it is “fortunate to be backed by a hard-working team, motivated to maintain the high standards of service the Hyatt brand is known for”, he believes.

Marking Hyatt’s debut in Malta, the newly built five-star superior property offers a full range of services and amenities, including an indoor and rooftop swimming pool, a spa by Carisma Spa & Wellness and the Hyatt StayFit Gym, with state-of-the-art training equipment, as well as free parking.

Photo: Brian Grech

Business travellers at Hyatt Regency Malta can also benefit from 479 square metres of flexible meeting, event and exhibition space, which can accommodate up to 200 guests.

Boasting three food and beverage outlets, led by award-winning executive chef Noel Azzopardi, all offer the ideal space to meet, greet and simply slow down.

The main restaurant, Seed, overlooks the piazza and the historical Augustinian priory and is open all day; while the rooftop pool bar, GIN-ger, serves snacks and drinks against the stunning backdrop of St George’s Bay; and coffee and nibbles are up for grabs at Thyme, just off the hotel’s lobby.

Serving as the go-to gathering space for every occasion, the hotel’s design and décor hinge on the “successful and seamless combination of old and new”, which complement each other with the objective of creating a serene destination in the middle of bustling St Julian’s.

“We feel this was also achieved outside the hotel with the creation of the surrounding public space that is managed and maintained by the Hyatt team,” Mark says.

The hotel itself is designed to be functional, filled with natural light, comfortable yet stylish – all the way down to the Luxury Hyatt Mattress in every room.

Photo: Brian Grech

Special design and décor pieces include volcanic stone tables by Domiziani at Seed, outdoor furniture and flowerpots by Varaschin, chairs and armchairs by Moroso and lighting by Kartell.

“I think this hotel’s special touch is that it is small enough to give guests a boutique service, but backed by world-class Hyatt facilities and standards,” Mark believes.

The spaces are dressed in a modern and contemporary style, but they are also influenced by references to local traditions. The lobby wall, in fact, reflects the typical lace, the wallpaper in the meeting rooms is reminiscent of a map of the islands, and the corridors transport guests to their iconic spots.

The choice of colours – shades of blue, green, beige and orange – evokes the relaxing sensation of marine life.

Slide right to see more photos. Photos: Brian Grech

Despite being in the heart of the nightlife area, the hotel is nestled in a quiet and intimate corner, overlooking the square of the small Church of Santa Rita and capitalising on a sense of continuity between inside and out.

The feeling of calm is generated by the sinuous forms of the building that envelope the quiet square – an integral part of the hotel.

Playful shapes and fabrics are the leitmotif of the interior design project; low seats in airy spaces, without any visual barriers, create environments suitable for relaxation, while large sofas and social tables stimulate a feeling of conviviality and sharing.

Most of the furnishings are custom-made for maximum elegance and refinement. And the sense of luxury is emphasised and enriched by the ‘Made in Italy’ mark, while natural and durable materials, such as marble, wood and metal, have also been used.

Photo: Brian Grech

The property was built in record time thanks to the dedication of its team and investors, and the arrival of its firsts guests is eagerly awaited, adds Albert Galea, Bay Street Group CEO, confident about delivering on the Hyatt promise to make travel “free form stress and filled with success”.

The Malta hotel is the 23rd in Europe, adding to the growing Hyatt Regency brand portfolio that includes over 200 conveniently located urban and resort properties in more than 30 countries worldwide.