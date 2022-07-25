Valletta FC are busy working to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new season.

The Citizens, now under the charge of coach Thane Micallef, have decided to rejuvenate their squad this summer in a bid to put behind them a disappointing 2021-22 campaign that saw them miss out on a place in Europe.

The Citizens have brought in some interesting overseas players in the past few days who are expected to be confirmed as part of the senior squad for the start of the new campaign next month.

Valletta are expected to have a new forward line next month as they have brought in Nigerian forward Oke Akpoveta who is expected to link up with Brazilian forward Breno.

Akpoveta is a towering 30-year-old forward who spent the majority of his career in Scandinavia where he played for some top clubs Denmark and Sweden in particular.

In fact, after he started his career with Warri Wolves he headed to Denmark and join Brondby in 2011.

Click here for full story