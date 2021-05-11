Balzan FC have reached a verbal agreement to sign Montenegrin striker Bojan Kaljevic, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Last season, Kaljevic was on the books of Mosta FC but his contract expired at the end of the last campaign and the prolific forward was not retained by the Blues.

Balzan FC jumped on the chance to resign the Montenegrin forward and personal terms have now been agreed that will see the striker put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

