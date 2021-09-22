Jean Paul Farrugia has returned to Sliema Wanderers after his move to United Arab Emirates Ras Al Khaimah fell through following financial problems at the Middle East club.

Farrugia was one of the players who had experience in the Maltese Premier League who had accepted to join Italian coach Giovanni Tedesco at Ras Al Khaimah who were looking to relaunch themselves in UAE football after they had folded four years earlier due to financial problems.

In fact, Farrugia had teamed with Tedesco alongside Malta team-mate Rowen Muscat, Conor Borg, Maurizio Vella, Mathias Muchardi, and Marco Criaco.

However, their hopes of playing with their new club was shattered just days before the start of the season when Ras Al Khaimah decided to cancel their registration to the UAE league championship due to financial problems.

