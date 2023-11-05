Malta national teams’ head coach Michele Marcolini named Floriana striker Kemar Reid in his provisional 33-man squad ahead of this month’s final Euro 2024 qualifier against England on November 17.

The national team will complete their Euro 2024 commitments with a tough trip to Wembley Stadium when they face England on Friday, November 17.

Late last month, Marcolini was boosted by the news that Kemar Reid was handed a Maltese passport through naturalisation and the Italian, desperate to add more firepower to his team, has immediately named the Floriana striker into his squad to have a closer look at the Jamaican-born player.

Reid is not the only new face in Marcolini’s selection as the Malta coach has also handed a recall to wingback Myles Beerman, who is on the books of Sliema Wanderers.

