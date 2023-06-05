Ħamrun Spartans have announced a series of new signings as the Malta champions look to step up their preparations for their participation in the UEFA Champions League.

On Monday, the Spartans have announced the arrival of six new players in their first-team squad which will be guided for the first time by Italian coach Luciano Zauri, who has filled the void left by Branko Nisevic, who was removed from his duties by the club at the end of last season.

The Times of Malta had already reported last month that the Spartans had reached an agreement to sign Bulgarian winger Yuliyan Nenov and Brazilian midfielder Elionay Freitas.

These two deals are now official after the Spartans unveiled these two players as new signings for the club.

Nenov spent the majority of his career in Bulgaria. He came through the youth ranks of CSKA Sofia before he donned the colours of Chavdar, Botev Vratsa and Lokomotiv GO.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt