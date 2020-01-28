A man who admitted to stealing some €20,000 worth of jewellery in eight break-ins over a 12-day span was condemned to 44-months in jail.

Avtandil Rusia, 37, from Georgia, had been charged over the string of burglaries which targeted various private residences in Rabat, Żebbuġ, Sliema, Swieqi, San Ġwann and Qormi.

The thefts took place between October 17 and 29 last year.

Investigators had found Mr Rusia in possession of jewellery, cash, fine spirits, perfumes and other items worth in excess of €20,000, which apparently matched those reported missing in the break-ins.

When delivering judgment, the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, observed that punishment was to have not only a retributive purpose but was also to help reduce crime, protect the public at large as well as reform and rehabilitate the wrongdoer who was to make reparation with the victims.

In the light of such considerations, the court declared the accused guilty and condemned him to prison.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras, Shawn Pawney and Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.