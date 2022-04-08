A Fgura resident, escorted to court on Friday to face charges over a string of car and shop thefts, was remanded in custody after both parties agreed it would be for the accused’s own good.

Malone Debono, a 30-year old who identifies as female sat at the dock, closely following her interpreter who communicated in sign language all that was being discussed throughout the arraignment.

Prosecuting Inspectors Andy Rotin and Stacy Gatt told the court about various reports filed over a string of thefts in Marsa and Ħamrun over the past months.

Investigators working on CCTV footage eventually singled out two suspects, one of whom was Malone. The suspect was arrested but needed treatment in hospital because of medical issues.

However, she escaped from hospital and was re-arrested after putting up a struggle.

On Friday, the suspect pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges covering a series of thefts spanning a number of weeks dating back to March 11, with the latest incident taking place on Wednesday when Malone allegedly stole some €800 in cash from Triq is-Serkin, Marsa.

Other charges related to an attempted theft from a Marsa sweet shop, theft of a Hyundai vehicle in Ħamrun, a cash register theft worth some €600 from a Ħamrun hair salon as well as the theft of a Toyota Vitz at Marsa.

The accused was charged with wilful damage to third party property, violently resisting arrest, damaging a police vehicle, breaching probation, bail as well as a suspended sentence and also with relapsing.

In view of the fact that the accused had a serious drug problem, her lawyers did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

“She needs help to overcome her problem. Ultimately the judicial process is meant to ensure that the accused reaches the end as a better person,” said lawyer Franco Debono, adding that every case had to be assessed in light of its circumstances.

The law nowadays focused on the reformative aspect of punishment, went on Debono.

“There’s a big problem that needs to be addressed. If she goes back on the streets she will commit further wrongdoing. I’m certain of that,” said Inspector Rotin.

Upon agreement between both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, recommended that the prisons' director refers the accused to the drug unit where she might be afforded the best treatment.

This was for the accused’s own good, said the court.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.