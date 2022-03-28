The ‘GauLive’ series, part of the 15th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, will be brought to an end on March 30 with a concert dedicated to Maltese music.

Entitled A Finale of Maltese Music, the event will present various works for string orchestra. These include works by Malta’s foremost composers of the last generation, namely Carmelo Pace, Charles Camilleri and Joseph Vella, as well as, among others, Colin Attard and Pierre Louis Attard.

The latter will also be the soloist for the evening, interpreting Vella’s Rapsodija Maltija on the violin and premiering Colin Attard’s Élégie Lyrique, composed in memory of Joseph Vella, on the viola.

Attard himself, the Gaulitana artistic director, will conduct the Gaulitanus String Orchestra led by Reggie Clews.

The concert will be held at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz at 7.30pm in compliance with health regulations. Entrance is free. Reservations for the concerts can be made on bookings.gaulitana@gmail.com.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, organised by the Gaulitanus Choir and artistically directed by Colin Attard, is an awardee of the prestigious EFFE label of the European Festivals Associations, and principally supported by the ICOG scheme of Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo.