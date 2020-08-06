Despite the early August heat, Malta’s top and emerging athletes produced a string of admirable performances during the National Youth Athletics Championships as well as the Seniors Open Challenge organized by the Malta Amateur Athletics Association this weekend.

No less than seven records were broken throughout two event-packed afternoons at the Matthew Micallef St John track in Marsa, with 245 athletes in total participating over the weekend, covering some 46 events.

