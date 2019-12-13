BIRKIRKARA 2

Falcone 10

Attard 25

SIRENS 0

BIRKIRKARA: A. Hogg-7; E. Pepe-6; M. Guillaumier-6.5; M. Vella-6; J. Bezzina-6.5 (75 T. Agius); K. Zammit-6.5; F. Falcone (36 M. Mifsud) (46 Tarabai); C. Attard-6.5; Caio-6.5; O. Carniello-6.5; I. Ntow-5.

SIRENS: D. Cassar-7; R. Grech-5 (90 R. Fenech); Wellington-5; Raphael-5; E. Okoye-5; A. Borg-5; I. Adeshina-5; Y. Yao-5 (70 L. Sciberras); R. Romao-5; Romario-5; T. Espindola-5.

Referee Fyodor Zammit

Yellow cards: Romario, Guillaumier, Okoye, Vella.

Birkirkara bounced back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Sliema Wanderers after having the better off Sirens with a 2-0 victory.

Two goals in the first-half set up the Stripes victory as despite a couple of open chances, Sirens never really threatened Birkirkara.

Andre Paus’s side dominated proceedings from start to end but the Dutch coach will surely not be happy by the number of chances missed by his team.

Sirens, on their part, missed the chance to close in on leaders Floriana as their positive run came to an end against the Stripes.

For this game, coach Steve D’Amato handed a debut to the newly-arrived Frenchman Yves Yao.

Birkirkara took only 10 minutes to forge ahead when Federico Falcone found the net for the seventh time this season after slotting into the net an Isaac Ntow’s rebound.

The Stripes continued to increase their pressure on Sirens and on the 25th minute they made it count through a deflected Cain Attard’s shot.

Sirens’ reply came through the feet of Romario whose shot was blocked by Andrew Hogg on the 28th minute.

On the 36th minute, Andre Paus was forced to replace scorer Federico Falcone due to a muscle injury with Michael Mifsud replacing him. To add insult to injury, the Malta international was also subbed at half-time as Tarabai started the second half as the Stripes’ main striker.

Meanwhile, the St Paul’s Bay-based side continued to stage a reaction and they could have reduced the scoreline but Wellington failed to conclude into the net following a well-engineered counter attack.

Four minutes from time, Johann Bezzina saw a long-range effort go wide before Maurizio Vella almost found a third but his low drive was inches wide.

On the brink of half-time, Sirens forced Hogg into action with two efforts from Romario and Yao with Birkirkara’s custodian blocking on both.

After the restart, Sirens were the better team as they tried to inch their way up on the field. On the 52nd minute, Ryan Grech hit a well-weighted freekick just to Hogg block into corner.

Nonetheless, Birkirkara started to retain control of the match but were squandering a lot of chances with Tarabai failing to beat Cassar twice in one on one situations.

Ntow also had an effort blocked by Cassar as the latter was doing his best to keep Sirens well and alive into the encounter. Nonetheless, Sirens could find a way back into the game as the Stripes chalked up their fourth win of the season.