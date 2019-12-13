Birkirkara and Mġarr United will battle it out for the first silverware of the 2019-20 women’s season when they take on each other in the BOV Super Cup final in what will be a historic occasion for the domestic movement this afternoon (kick-off: 4.30pm). Gianluca Lia has more...

This will be the first time that the Super Cup final is being played at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali.

At club level, it will be the first game to be hosted at Malta’s main stadium since the 2006-07 domestic cup final between Birkirkara and Sta Venera. On that day, the Stripes had emerged winners.

Between 2003 and 2007, the Women’s Cup final was played at the National Stadium with the Stripes beating Hibernians in the first edition before having the better of Raiders a couple of years later. In between, Birkirkara lost to Hibernians with the Paolites claiming the 2006 edition after beating Melita.

The return to the National Stadium is a timely reminder that the women’s game is finally catching up in Malta just like it’s happening across the world.

No doubt, this will further add more pressure on the players’ shoulders as they take on the roles of ambassadors of the women’s game. It’s a moment to embrace and exploit for the benefit of the upcoming generations.

“Playing at the National Stadium is a major step forward for the promotion of the women’s game on our shores,” Birkirkara player Kailey Willis told a news conference, yesterday.

“We are determined as a team to put up a positive display, not only in order to win the Super Cup, but to also entertain the crowd that will come to watch us gracing the field of the National Stadium,” Willis, who already found the net six times this season, added.

Mġarr’s star Haley Bugeja, scorer of 13 goals in this year’s senior league so far, also echoed Willis’ thoughts.

“We are very excited to be part of this historic event and we hope that this game can be a massive showcase for the women’s game – a starting point for a better future,” she explained.

Birkirkara, winners of the last three championships and domestic cups, will be eager to cancel out last year’s Super Cup disappointment and win this trophy for the fifth time. In fact, last season Melania Bajada’s team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Hibernians, who lead the all-time winners list with seven triumphs.

Mġarr, on their part, are still looking to secure their first major honour after coming close to win the domestic cup twice in 2018 and 2019 – but lost both to Birkirkara.

Yet, while Mġarr are three points distant from the Stripes in the 2019/2020 campaign, both Willis and Bugeja have agreed that the gap between them is diminishing them while the championships is becoming more competitive.

If this season’s league clash is anything to go by, then football fans are bracing themselves for a balanced encounter as Birkirkara and Mġarr took a point each in a 1-1 draw.

LAST 10 WINNERS

2018 - Hibernians

2017 - Birkirkara

2016 - Hibernians

2015 - Hibernians

2014 - Hibernians

2013 - Hibernians

2012 - Mosta

2011 - Mosta

2010 - Birkirkara

2009 - Mosta