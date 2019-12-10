Birkirkara and Mġarr United will be involved in their week eight fixture of the BOV Women’s League, two days before they take on each other in Friday’s Women Super Cup which will be held at the National Stadium for the first time since 2008.

Defending champions Birkirkara will take on strugglers Hibernians as they kick off their second round commitments eyeing their fourth straight victory to maintain, at least, the three-point advantage over second-place Mġarr.

Last week, the Stripes broke little sweat to defeat Raiders 8-1 despite being held at 1-1 in the early stages of the first half.

A Loza Abera brace and a hat-trick from Kailey Willis, however, propelled Melania Bajada’s team to another convincing win.

Abera is now two goals away from the league scoring leaders Haley Bugeja (12 goals) while Willis has moved to third with six goals.

On the other hand, Hibs are finding life difficult so far as they sit bottom with just one point gained from a 1-1 draw against Mosta.

Mġarr will lock horns with Kirkop United who are at the back of two consecutive wins against Raiders and Hibernians.

The Greens’s perfect start was halted by Swieqi United a fortnight ago before serving a bye last week, as they are now three points off Birkirkara.

Mġarr’s main scorers so far have been the aforementioned Bugeja with 12 goals, Francesca Chircop with five and Brenda Borg who found the net on four occasions.

Led by Kenneth Constantino, Kirkop surpassed Raiders in the table as they are now fourth with six points. They also have a game in hand, against Mosta which will be played in January.

Elsewhere, Swieqi face Raiders as they look to stay in Birkirkara and Mġarr’s tail.

Last week, the Oranges were forced to abandon their encounter with Mosta due to problems at the Dingli Ground, therefore they have a game in hand unlike both the Stripes and the Greens.

Raiders have slipped into fifth due to their recent dip in form.

A positive result against Swieqi, like in the first round (2-2) would serve them as a boost to put their campaign back on track.

NEXT FIXTURES

TODAY

Mosta Ground: 20.15, Hibernians vs Birkirkara.

Dingli Ground: 20.15, Kirkop United vs Mġarr United.

Mġarr Ground: 20.15, Raiders Għargħur vs Swieqi United.

MD8 bye: Mosta.

Standings:

1. Birkirkara (6 games played) 16.

2. Mġarr United (6) 13.

3. Swieqi United (5) 10.

4. Kirkop United (5) 6.

5. Raiders Għargħur (6) 5.

6. Mosta (4) 2.

7. Hibernians (6) 1.