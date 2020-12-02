After a series of very unsettled league outings, Birkirkara reminded all and sundry that they have the qualities to join the hot aspirants for the title, by keeping up the recent momentum and disposing of Tarxien Rainbows by three clear goals.

Although Tarxien sprang a surprise when they beat Valletta 3-1 last weekend, it was too much to expect another shock result from them at the expense of the high-flying Birkirkara.

The Stripes, back on the winning trail against Gudja United, were in no mood for mercy and their convincing victory over the Rainbows testified their intentions to embark on the road of redemption.

That resoluteness was backed up by a solid performance and a fine cutting edge when their forwards were within shooting range.

