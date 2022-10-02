Birkirkara gave Valletta a lesson in finishing yesterday as they put away most of the scoring chances that came their way to inflict a heavy defeat on their stuttering opponents.

Birkirkara rekindled their title aspirations with a powerhouse display of football which sent Valletta crashing to an unexpected heavy defeat, a result which brought the Stripes to the top of the standings alongside Hamrun Spartans.

If truth is to be told, the result was somewhat harsh on Valletta, who enjoyed the upper hand for most of the first half until they went down to Enmy Pena Beltre’s own goal.

