A penalty for each team in the second half earned Birkirkara and Gżira United a point each, which leaves both teams unhappy in respect to their season objectives.

This draw leaves Birkirkara in the second half of the championship as they are eighth on 18 points, before they face champions Floriana next week.

Gżira, on their part, missed the chance to keep up with leaders Sliema Wanderers as their gap increases to six points as they sit fourth in the table.

Birkirkara coach Andre Paus deployed Federico Falcone and Luke Montebello upfront while Gżira coach Darren Abdilla made use of striking partner Jefferson and Raphael Kooh Sohna.

Chances were rare in what has been a drab first 45 minutes between these two sides. Gżira threatened first after eight minutes through a Jefferson effort who, however, failed to hit the target from inside the penalty area.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta