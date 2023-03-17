After winning a bid in Luxembourg last April, the Young European Federalists (JEF) Malta will be hosting over 100 young people from across Europe this week for the 2023 Spring Federal Committee.

So-called JEFfers will come together to discuss, and ultimately vote on, the future of the organisation at the biannual statutory conference, which is being held at the Paradise Bay Resort, Mellieħa between March 17 and 19.

JEF Malta is a non-partisan youth NGO and political movement as well as a student organisation within the University of Malta. Internationally, it forms part of JEF Europe, which is non-partisan federalist movement that was founded in 1972. The first groups of young federalists had appeared in the 1950s as a youth section of the Union of European Federalists (UEF).

This European organisation counts 10,000 members across 250 national, regional and local sections in 31 countries, who strive towards a more united, tolerant and democratic Europe. The national section’s aims are to promote European affairs and to make Europe more accessible to young people, including by bridging the gap between the youth and policymakers.

Throughout the year, JEF Malta undertakes the task of organising events and campaigns that promote a more integrated Europe that is closer to its citizens. These include the Spring FC 2023.

The federal committee is the main decision-making body between the European congresses and is mainly composed of one representative of each national section of JEF and 16 members elected directly by the congress.

All members of the federal committee interact with the executive bureau of JEF Europe, much like a parliament interacts with its government in that they hold it accountable.

Each of the 16 directly elected members of the committee is also responsible for one area of political or organisational activity by being the chair or co-chair of one of the political commissions or task forces. In this year’s Spring FC, the following three political commissions will be finalised and then voted upon in a later plenary session.

The first is entitled ‘Institutions and Governance’. This commission is responsible for JEF Europe’s efforts as regards economic and institutional governance in the EU. This year, it will cover the European response to organised crime, moving towards truly European elections through a renewed European Electoral Act and giving a strong voice to the citizens by a renewed European Citizens’ Initiative.

JEF Malta representatives at the KSU Freshers’ Week in 2022.

The second is entitled ‘Internal European Affairs’, which in the past tackled topics such as digital privacy, data protection and artificial intelligence, free movement of EU citizens, environment, sustainable mobility, lowering of the voting age and the strengthening of political participation of young people. This year, it will include energy, combatting disinformation, EU citizenship education, the EU’s social dimension and sustainable, safe and healthy food.

The third is ‘External Affairs and Global Governance’ in which a united Europe in a fairer and more balanced relationship with China will be discussed.

This political commission typically covers matters such as the common foreign and security policy and the common security and defence policy, including by handling developments in European foreign, security and defence policy. It also handles matters of the EU’s enlargement process, neighbourhood policy and global governance.

In addition to these political commissions, there will also be task forces, including the European elections task force, which is set up to devise a Europe-wide campaign to promote youth voting in the upcoming European elections.

The national section’s aims are to promote European affairs and to make Europe more accessible to young people

Following the federal committee, all approved resolutions are published on JEF Europe’s website. The adopted resolutions are then valid for a period of two-and-a-half years, following which they can be readopted, either unchanged or with amendments.

Throughout the year, JEF Malta engages in many other events and activities of its own creation. This includes ‒ but is not limited to ‒ JEF talks, where panellists of a relevant expertise are invited to discuss a particular theme and take part in interactive workshops, social events, clean-ups and a debating simulation based on an integrated EU.

It also facilitates various international trips and opportunities to attend seminars and training sessions hosted by JEF Europe, which are held throughout the year and which tend to be supported by a financial reimbursement scheme.

JEF traditionally also celebrates Europe Day by organising events on the University Campus, oftentimes in collaboration with other organisations.

Those who would like to become a member of JEF Malta may access the membership form through JEF Malta’s website https://www.jefmalta.com/. Membership will ensure access to all of JEF Malta’s academic as well as social events, opportunities to join any of the subcommittees and up-to-date info on all the opportunities facilitated or promoted by JEF Malta.

Nathan Portelli is content officer and civic education officer at JEF Malta.