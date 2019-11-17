We equip our students with the right tools to succeed, St Martin’s Institute principal Charles Theuma tells Kristina Cassar Dowling

Education is the pursuit of personal fulfillment and success – and there are bountiful reasons why tertiary education should be invested in.

Stepping into the world of undergrad or postgrad life is a milestone for many, and choosing the best educational institution for your future is one of the most important business decisions you’ll ever have to make. And I say ‘business’ because ultimately, education is an investment in yourself and your country.

St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education is a place where the responsibility of providing students with the highest level of education is the philosophy that fuels the staff and inspires the students.

“From their first year, students are equipped with the right tools to succeed,” shared St Martin’s Institute Principal Charles Theuma. “We inspire them with quality material and not quantity, and fill our lectures with a sense of growth and development to push our students to reach their full potential.”

St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education is focused on quality and boasts high rates of first class students.

“We measure our success with our achievements,” Theuma added.

The institute is connected with the University of London and adopts the teaching principles of the highly recognised university to provide students with the highest level of teaching.

“Our programmes feature the entire syllabus that the University of London sets and our staff never cuts corners. In fact we push them with leading edge material that’s relevant to their courses and subjects of focus.”

Modernising an institution’s syllabus and keeping all teaching patterns and classroom dynamics at top standards is not an easy feat – it requires constant research and updates in the details of tailored lessons.

Every academic venture the students embark on is student-centred, allowing hopeful graduates and their peers to make the most out of their academic journeys towards professionalism.

The insight and focus that teachers share with their students allows them to boost their performance in examinations.

“There is a 40 per cent rate of students that receive a first class degree at the University of London and, on that list, there is a high concentration of Maltese names,” Theuma added, as he explained the general connection with the highly prestigious University.

“The University of London is responsible for the setting of examination papers, the overall examining where papers are corrected and eventually where the students are finally awarded their final scores for their degree.”

While courses are taught at the Ħamrun facility, with appointed educators who ensure that all standards are met and achieved, the University of London is the final body to grade and award students for their efforts. Credit for such outstanding results is due to the creativity and expertise that the educators at St Martin’s Institute instill in their classes as well as to the students who apply themselves to the curriculum and reach standards that excel on local and international shores.

Currently, St Martin’s Institute of Higher Education has 235 students enrolled, 40 per cent of which are international students who have travelled to Malta to improve their education with the top-class standards the university provides. There is a 1:12, teacher to student ratio in the institution – this ratio allows for personalised attention, focus on individual needs and of course quality. The experts employed by St Martin’s are well-versed in ICT, economic studies, strategic marketing and other paths that may lead students to a bright and successful future.