Lance Stroll will drive in Formula One’s opening race of the season in Bahrain on Sunday after recovering from a wrist injury, his Aston Martin team said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Canadian suffered the injury in a bike accident in February and missed pre-season testing in Bahrain as a result.

“It was an unfortunate accident,” Stroll said in a statement.

“I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt