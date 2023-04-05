Belgian pop superstar Stromae on Tuesday announced the cancellation of all his shows until the end of May for health reasons.

“I have come to the realisation that my current health state does not allow me to come and meet all of you at the moment,” Stromae said in a statement to his fans published on social media.

“I regretfully share this news with you which fills me with sadness but I have to admit my limits.

“Surrounded by my family I have to take the time to get better in order to resume performing.”

The cancellations will affect shows in nine European venues including Amsterdam, London, Berlin and Rome.

Stromae, 38, has in the past suffered from depression that forced him to stop performing and did not specify the health reasons that led to the cancellations.

He had already scrapped six concert dates in the past two weeks while on a European tour to promote his album Multitude, which was released last year.

“I hope to give you more positive news very soon. I am looking forward to seeing all of you and to resume this tour alongside my teams who have been supporting me all throughout these years,” Stromae added in his statement.

The millions-selling rapper, whose French-language songs have found global appeal, has said he had suicidal thoughts during his battle with depression, recounted unflinchingly in his single L'enfer (“Hell”), before returning to the stage in 2022.

Stromae's mix of beats, quirky style and hard-edged rap lyrics took him to the top of the charts in more than a dozen countries in the mid-2010s.