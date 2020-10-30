Greece and Turkey were hit by a strong earthquake on Friday, recorded by Greece’s seismological observatory and US Geological Survey.

The US Geological Survey said a major 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Turkey, with initial reports indicating damage to buildings but no immediate casualties.

The quake, which was felt from Istanbul to Athens, hit close to the Turkish resort city of Izmir, which has around three million residents.

"So far, we have received information about six collapsed buildings" in Izmir province, which includes the city, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

"Some of our fellow citizens are stuck in the rubble," said Environment Minister Murat Kurum, adding that he knew of five collapsed buildings.

Images on social media showed water rushing through the streets of Izmir from an apparent sea surge.

The USGS said the quake was registered 14 kilometres off the Greek town of Neon Karlovasion on the Aegean Sea island of Samos.

The Turkish government's disaster agency AFAD reported a lower magnitude of 6.6 for the quake, which struck at a depth of 16.5 kilometres.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that he was ready to help "with all the means available to our state".

Samos deputy mayor Michalis Mitsios told public broadcaster ERT that the walls of some houses have crumbled and several buildings are damaged.

The station said people in Samos rushed into the streets after the quake struck.

"A tsunami cannot be ruled out," said Greek seismologist Efthymis Lekkas.

The Greek observatory had initially given the quake a magnitude of 6.6 but later revised it to 6.