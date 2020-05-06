A 6.0 magnitude quake struck off the Greek island of Crete on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the epicentre was about 55 kilometres south of the city of Ierapetra. It hit at 1251 GMT.

"No victims or serious damage has been reported so far," a local police officer told AFP by telephone.

Tremors were felt across the island and landslides were reported on some roads in Lasithi, where Ierapetra is located, the fire service said.

"Luckily the quake happened at a depth of 19 kilometres in the sea and there has not been any serious damage so far," said Giorgos Aspadrakis, the head of the fire brigade in Lasithi.

"The quake went on for a long time," said Georgia Santamouri, 29, who lives at Heraklion - almost 100 km from Ierapetra.

"I was in bed. I was really scared in the beginning and I couldn't move initially but then I ran out," she said.

Greece is prone to earthquakes, with many occurring offshore.

The last deadly quake occurred on the island of Kos in the Aegean Sea in July 2017. The 6.7-magnitude quake killed two people.

The deadliest temblor in recent years struck the Athens region in 1999, killing 143 people.