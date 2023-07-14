The Malta weightlifting team concluded their successful campaign at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Delhi, India on a high note. Rylee Borg, competing in the 81kg category, brought home two silver medals, showcasing impressive strength and determination.

Borg’s journey in the competition had a rocky start during the Snatch portion. However, he managed to lift 102kg and 104kg, displaying resilience and perseverance. Although he found himself in 5th place at this stage, Borg refused to back down.

In the Clean and Jerk segment, Borg showcased his true capabilities, going all out and successfully completing all three attempts at 130kg, 134kg, and 137kg. Notably, the last two attempts set new national records for Malta. With his exceptional performance, Borg managed to surpass his rivals and take the lead in the competition.

