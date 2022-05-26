About 70 drivers competed in the first round of the Enemed National Drag Racing Championship, which was organized at the Ħal Far track by the Malta Drag Racing Association last weekend.

Various vehicles from cars, dragsters and even motorcycles competed in different classes.

Matthias Caruana won the Open Class 1 while John Martin topped the Open Class 6 and Index Class 1.

Garry Camilleri took the honours in the CA6 Class and Extreme 3 Class, Wayne Scicluna placed first in the Front Wheel Drive Open Class.

George Vella and Stephen Xuereb won the SM2 and SM4 Classes.

