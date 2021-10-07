The Malta Drag Racing Association organized the third round of the ENEMED National Drag Racing Championship last weekend.

Seventy cars, including three from the United Kingdom and six motorcycles, competed at Ħal Far Raceway.

Neil Caruana won the 12 to 12.49 Bracket, and Warren Gauci placed first in the 11.50 to 11.99 category.

Stanley Muscat topped the 11.00 to 11.49 Bracket, Luke Spiteri was fastest in the 10.50 to 10.99 class, while Catriel Dimech won the 10 to 10.49 Bracket.

Glenn Caruana prevailed in the 9.50 to 9.99 section, Victor Felice won the 9.00 to 9.49 class, while Justin Mizzi clocked the fastest time in the 8.00 to 8.49 Bracket.

