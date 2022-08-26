Lucas Caruana put on a solid display as he helped Sampdoria earn a last-gasp win over Milan in their second Primavera league game, on Friday.
The Maltese youngster, born in 2005, was deployed at half-time and played the second half as a defensive midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 system.
Caruana’s defensive contribution allowed the Blucerchiate to hold on to a one-goal lead until the 85th minute when Milan levelled terms from the penalty spot.
