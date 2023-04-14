MALTA U-16 1-6 SLOVAKIA U-16Suchonova 7, Plchova 27, Havalec 51, Glodova 79, Havalec 84. Glodova 90 (S), Farrugia 52 (M).

The U-16’s girls selection found the tough going against a strong Slovakia side as they fell to a 6-1 defeat in their second UEFA Development Tournament game.

The Slovak team have now won their opening couple of games against the Faroe Islands (3-1) and Malta as they are on the brink of topping the four-team tournament.

For this game, coach Kathleen Saliba introduced new faces in the starting formation including Nilayza Attard, Ylenia Azzopardi, Amber Galea and Maia Gauci who all started on the bench against Latvia.

